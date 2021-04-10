8 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, April 10

Eight new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Saturday, April 10).

Six of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — three related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and three that are close contacts of previously announced cases.

Two cases are in the Western Zone — one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other is under investigation.

The new cases are from every age cohort — one 19 or younger (a girl or woman); four 20-39 (two men and two women); one 40-59 (a man); one 60-79 (a woman); and a woman over 80.

There are now 43 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 14 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 3 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 8 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 4 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Two cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone; I believe these are people from Nova Scotia but living in another province.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,339 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for:

Saturday: North Dartmouth Community Centre, 10:30am-5:30pm

Sunday: North Dartmouth Community Centre, 1pm-5:30pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Vaccination figures are not released on weekends.

And, effective immediately, people who are 65 or over can book a vaccine appointment here. And people 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 4.7) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

