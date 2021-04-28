75 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, April 28

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Variants

Demographics

Testing

Vaccination

Schools

Potential exposure advisories



Seventy-five new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Tuesday, April 27).

Sixty-seven of the cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, six are in the Eastern Zone, one is in the Northern Zone, and one is in the Western Zone

Because the numbers are so large, Public Health is no longer able to provide the cause of cases (i.e., travel related, close contacts, etc.) by the time the release comes out.

There are now 489 known active cases in the province. Eleven people are in hospital with the disease, and three of those are in ICU.

Here are the daily new case numbers and seven-day rolling averages (today at 62) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

Here’s the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload for the second wave:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Variants

Once again, there is no update on variant strains of the virus.

So far, there have been 73 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 12 cases of the B.1.351 variant, and one case of the P.1 variant.

Demographics

Today’s cases are in the following demographics:

• 19 aged 19 or younger (10 girls or women, 9 boys or men)

• 26 aged 20-39 (13 women, 13 men)

• 24 aged 40-59 (14 women, 10 men)

• 6 aged 60-79 (3 women, 3 men)

• 0 aged 80 or over

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 141 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 196 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 30 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 9 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 is in the West Hants Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 38 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 is in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 7 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 7 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 7 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 4 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 4 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Forty cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone.



Testing

Due to a technical error, Nova Scotia Health is not able to report how many tests it completed yesterday.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Wednesday

East Dartmouth Community Centre, noon-7pm

Centre 200, 481 George St, Sydney, 11am-7pm

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Thursday

East Dartmouth Community Centre, noon-7pm

Centre 200, 481 George St, Sydney, 11am-7pm Friday

Centre 200, 481 George St, Sydney, 11am-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here. No medical experience is necessary.

There is currently no testing scheduled for the Public Health Mobile Units. When there is, they are available for drop-in and pre-booked appointments (symptomatic people and people who have been at the potential exposure sites must pre-book) for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days).

But you can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site):

Central Zone

Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)

Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)

Canada Games Centre

Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital

Mayflower Curling Club

Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital

Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Zatzman Sportsplex

Northern Zone

Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)

Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing

Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street)

Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square

Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)

Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)

Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)

Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)

Western Zone

Acadia University Club

Berwick Firehall

Digby Station (7 Birch Street)

Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)

Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)

South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)

Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)

Vaccination

Yesterday, 10,172 doses of vaccine were administered. So far, a total of 293,763 doses have been administered; 26.6% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

People who are 55 or over can book an appointment for any of the vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca. You can book an appointment here.



Schools

I’ve added school-connected COVID cases that I’m aware of to the potential exposure advisories map (see below).

The current status of schools:

All schools in the province are closed until May 12.

Potential exposure advisories

Last night, Public Health issued the following list of potential COVID exposure advisories (the release also contained a couple of corrections from previous releases; I’ve updated the potential exposure map to reflect those corrections):

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

• Superstore Bridgewater (21 Davison Dr, Bridgewater) on April 19 between 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., April 20 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 21 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

• Canadian Tire Glace Bay (130 Reserve St, Glace Bay) on April 23 between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

• Big Leagues Pub and Eatery (920 Cole Harbour Rd, Dartmouth) on April 17 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Roxbury Urban Dive Bar (1743 Grafton St, Halifax) on April 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and April 21 between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

• Miller’s Restaurant, Maritime Inn (717 Reeves St, Port Hawkesbury) on April 21 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and April 22 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• The Carriage House (825 Reeves St, Port Hawkesbury) on April 22 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• The Pint Public House (1575 Argyle St, Halifax) on April 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Irving Big Stop Enfield (6757 Hwy 2, Enfield) on April 22 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Smitty’s Family Restaurant Dartmouth (107 Main St, Dartmouth) on April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Zatzman Sportsplex (110 Wyse Rd, Dartmouth) on April 22 between 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• NSLC Quinpool (6169 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) on April 23 between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and April 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Tim Hortons North Sydney (7 Blowers St, North Sydney) on April 24 between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

• Glace Bay Miners Forum (151 Lower N St, Glace Bay) on April 20 between 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and April 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

• Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre (3W4, 95 Maillard St, Membertou) on April 20, April 21 and April 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

• Alexandra’s Pizza Glace Bay (6 Sterling Rd, Glace Bay) on April 24 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

• Trio (380 Esplanade, Sydney) on April 24 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8. Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

• Air Canada 8782 travelling on April 24 from Montreal (7:20 p.m.) to Halifax (9:55 p.m.). Passengers in rows 10-16, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can click on the icons to get information about each site. I’ve also added school-connected cases to the map. Note: in HRM, potential exposure sites that are considered low-risk for transmission are no longer subject to advisories; that’s because everyone in HRM is encouraged to get tested, whether they were at a potential exposure site or not.

