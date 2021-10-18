72 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days announced in Nova Scotia

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview of today’s cases

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories

There were 72 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday).

By Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, the new cases break down as:

• 58 Central Zone

• 8 Northern Zone

• 5 Western Zone

• 1 Eastern Zone

The Department of Health continues to note that “there are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

There are now 208 known active cases in the province. Fifteen people are in hospital with the disease, three of whom are in ICU. Sixty-three people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Over the last three days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), 3,805 doses of vaccine were administered — 2,115 second doses and 1,6090 first doses.

By end of day yesterday, 82.4% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 77.0% have received two doses.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

Due to an unexplained “technical problem,” the province didn’t provide demographic information today.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,697 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 10am-5pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 10am-5pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm — home testing pick up only; no on-site testing

Centennial Arena, 10am-5pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm — home testing pick up only; no on-site testing

Centennial Arena, 10am-5pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm — home testing pick up only; no on-site testing

Centennial Arena, 1qam-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued three potential COVID exposure advisories yesterday, and eight new school exposures were announced today.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

