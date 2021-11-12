70 new cases of COVID-19 over 2 days announced in Nova Scotia; weekly recap

Jump to sections in this article:

Nova Scotia announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 over two days (Wednesday and Thursday) today, November 12, 2021.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 44 Central

• 12 Northern

• 9 Western

• 5 Eastern

There are now 277 known active cases in the province. Ten people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU. Sixty-nine people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

The graph above shows the weekly (Sat-Fri) number of new cases for the duration of the pandemic.

The graph below shows the number of people in hospital and in ICU on Fridays for the duration of the pandemic.

Vaccination

On Wednesday and Thursday, a total of 2,380 doses of vaccine were administered — 499 first doses, 1,247 second doses, and 634 third doses.

By end of day yesterday, 84.5% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 79.5% have received at least two doses.

The graph above shows the vaccination progress as captured on Fridays through the pandemic. The blue line is people with only one dose of vaccine; the green line is people with two doses; the gold line is people with at least one dose; the grey line is people with three doses; and the red line is 80% of the entire population.

From Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, there were 234 newly reported cases:

• 83 were fully vaccinated, a rate of 10.8 per 100K fully vaccinated

• 20 were partially vaccinated, a rate of 45.0 per 100L partially vaccinated

• 131 were unvaccinated, a rate of 82.0 per 100K unvaccinated

Over the same period, six people were newly hospitalized. Of those:

• 3 were fully vaccinated, a rate of 0.4 per 100K fully vaccinated

• 1 was partially vaccinated, a rate of 2.2 per 100K partially vaccinated

• 2 were unvaccinated, a rate of 1.3 per 100K unvaccinated

Also, one person died last week; he was fully vaccinated. However, since March 15, 36 people died from COVID; of those:

• 5 (13.9%) were fully vaccinated

• 3 (8.3%) were partially vaccinated

• 28 (77.8%) were unvaccinated

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, today’s new cases break down as:

• 22 are aged 0-11

• 3 are aged 12-19

• 22 are aged 20-39

• 15 are aged 40-59

• 7 are aged 60-79

• 1 is aged 80 or older

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 56 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 11 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 32 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 2 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 14 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 116

Eastern Zone

• 10 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 3 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 13

Northern Zone

• 11 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 49 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 60

Western Zone

• 44 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 29 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 15 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 88

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,552 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

There were 28,019 rapid tests administered between November 5 and 11 — 2,114 tests at the pop-up sites in Halifax and Dartmouth; 25,905 through the workplace screening program; and 11,558 home rapid tests given away at the pop-up sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Bear River Fire Department, noon-6pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Digby Legion, noon-6pm Sunday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Weymouth Volunteer Fire Department, noon-6pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisory the last couple of days, and four new school exposures were announced today.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

