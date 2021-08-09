7 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, August 9

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Nova Scotia announced seven new cases of COVID-19 today, Monday, August 9. These cases tested positive over the last three days.

Four of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, and all of them are related to travel. One is 19 years old or younger (a man or boy); one is aged 20-39 (a man), and two are aged 40-59 (man and woman).

Two of the new cases are in the Western Zone, and both are related to travel. They are a man and woman aged 20-39.

One of the new cases is in the Northern Zone, and is a close contact of a previously announced case. It is a man or boy 19 years old or younger.

The vaccination status of new cases is announced on Fridays.

There are now 16 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

Vaccination

In total, 7,779 doses of vaccine were administered Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; 6,628 of those doses were second doses. So far, a total of 1,395,011 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 650,135 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 76.7% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 66.9% has received two doses.

Of those eligible to be vaccinated (those 12 years old and older), 87.0% have received at least one dose, while 75.9% have received two doses. That’s a rough estimate on my part, using my best guestimate of population age cohorts.

I’ve been saying for some time that we should expect that the percentage of new cases that are so-called “breakthrough” cases — fully vaccinated people testing positive — will increase. This article provides a good explanation for that.

The following drop-in, no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinics have been scheduled:

Dartmouth General Drive-Thru Community Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

7 Mount Hope Avenue (behind Dartmouth General Hospital)

Open daily from 9am-5pm

Dartmouth Community Immunization Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

39 Mic Mac Blvd, Dartmouth (next to Chapters)

Open daily from 9am-6pm

Halifax Forum Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

6210 Young St, Halifax Forum Multipurpose Centre

Open daily from 9am-6pm

IWK COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

5980 University Ave, Halifax

Monday to Friday, 8am-4pm

St. Francis Xavier (Pfizer 12+)

Mackay Room, Bloomfield Centre (3rd floor)

Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm

Cape Breton University (Pfizer 12+)

Canada Games Complex

Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm

New Minas Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

New Minas Baptist Church, 9453 Commercial Street

August 9-13, 10am-3pm

Wolfville Drive-thru Vaccine Clinic (Moderna 18+)

504 Main Street, Wolfville – Acadia Festival Theatre (parking lot)

Open daily from 9am-4pm

Bridgewater Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)</strong

NSCC Lunenburg Campus, 75 High Street, Bridgewater

August 9-13, 10am-3pm

Amherst Centre Mall Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

Unit 205, 142 Albion St.

Open daily from 9am-5pm

Yarmouth Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

NSCC Burridge Campus, 371 Pleasant Street

August 9-13, 10am-3pm

Hants North Rural High School (Pfizer 12+)

4369 Hwy. 236, Kennetcook

Wednesday, August 11, 10am-4pm

NSCC Truro Campus Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

36 Arthur St – McCarthy Hall

Open daily from 9am-5pm

Rath Eastlink Community Centre (Drive-thru)

East side parking lot

625 Abenaki Rd., Truro

August 9-13, 10am-3:30pm

Scotsburn Elementary School

4100 Scotsburn Road

Thursday, August 12 from 10am-4pm

The vaccination clinics will close on August 15.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 6 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 2 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 2 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 1 not attributed to a Community Health Network

Total: 11

Eastern Zone

• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 0

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 2 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 2

Western Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 2 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 3

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,489 PCR tests on Friday, 2,430 on Saturday, and 1,673 on Sunday. This does not include the antigen testing administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Tatamagouche Legion, 1pm-7pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Halifax Common/Pavillion (Mobile Pop Up), noon-6:30pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisories yesterday:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Low risk exposures For the following location, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. Yarmouth Public Library (405 Main Street, Yarmouth) on August 4 between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 18.

(405 Main Street, Yarmouth) on August 4 between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 18. Giant Tiger (130 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 4 between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 18.

(130 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 4 between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 18. Atlantic Superstore (104 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 5 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 19.

(104 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 5 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 19. Yarmouth Creatives (76 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 6 between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20.

(76 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 6 between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20. The Great Canadian Dollar Store (76 Starrs Road #1a, Yarmouth) on August 6 between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20.

(76 Starrs Road #1a, Yarmouth) on August 6 between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20. Atlantic Superstore (104 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 6 between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20.

(104 Starrs Road, Yarmouth) on August 6 between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20. Canadian Tire (30 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on August 6 between 3:30 and 5 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 20. Moderate risk exposures Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following location on the named date and time for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating, however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 days and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. If fully or partially vaccinated, please follow the instructions noted in this table for moderate risk contacts. Good Day Kitchen & Cafe (1480 Fall River Road UNIT 302, Fall River) on August 5 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 19.

(1480 Fall River Road UNIT 302, Fall River) on August 5 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 19. Fall River & Riverlake District Lions Club (843 Fall River Road, Fall River) on August 5 between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 19. High risk exposures Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Please follow the instructions noted in this table for high risk contacts. United Airlines 8442 / Air Canada 614 travelling on August 1 from Toronto (6:45 p.m.) to Halifax (9:46 p.m.). Passengers in rows 13 to 16, seats C, D, E and F.It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 15.

travelling on August 1 from Toronto (6:45 p.m.) to Halifax (9:46 p.m.). Passengers in rows 13 to 16, seats C, D, E and F.It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 15. Air Canada 604 travelling on August 2 from Toronto (8:30 a.m.) to Halifax (11:31 a.m.). Passengers in rows 2 to 4, seats C, D and F. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 16.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

