7 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, April 18, including a second staff member at a Dartmouth nursing home

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Sunday, April 18).

Three of the cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, and all are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The other four cases are in the Central Zone — one is related to international travel, two are close contacts of previously reported case, and one is under investigation.

One of the close contacts in the Central Zone is another staff member at Glasgow Hall, a nursing home in Dartmouth. “All residents have been tested,” reads a provincial press release. “Testing was completed yesterday for all staff who are close contacts of the two staff members who tested positive. Testing is underway for all other staff and will be completed today. Most residents of this facility have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Work is underway to support any remaining residents and staff who wish to get vaccinated.”

Of the new cases, four are aged 20-39 (one woman and three men), two are aged 40-59 (one woman and one man), and one is a man aged 60-79.

There are now 49 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 12 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 7 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 6 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 14 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 is in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 5 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 2 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

One case is not assigned to a Community Health Network, but it is in the Central Zone.

Unrelated to today’s cases, 22 previously announced cases have been identified as variants: 19 UK, two South African, and one Brazilian. This is the first time the Brazilian variant has been detected in Nova Scotia.

So far, there has been a total 63 cases of the UK variant, 12 cases of the South African variant, and one case of the Brazil variant.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,052 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing for asymptomatic people over 16 (results usually within 20 minutes) has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday: Sackville Sports Stadium, 10:30am-5:30pm

Wednesday: Sackville Sports Stadium, noon-7:30pm

Public Health Mobile Units are available for drop-in and pre-booked appointments (symptomatic people must pre-book) for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days) at the following sites:

Monday: Mulgrave Fire Hall, noon-5pm

Tuesday: Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, 10am-5pm

Wednesday: St. Peter’s Lions Club, 11am-4pm

But you can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Vaccination numbers are not provided on the weekend.

People who are 65 or over can book a vaccine appointment here. And people 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 5.3) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Last night, Public Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisories:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test,regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd Unit #722, Halifax) on April 13 between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 27.

Walmart Bayers Lake (220 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) on April 13 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 27.

Sackville Public Library (636 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on April 14 between 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and April 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

LilyPond Vintage Furniture & Home Décor (589 Nova Scotia Trunk 2 Unit 2, Elmsdale) on April 15 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

Lawton’s Drugs & Canada Post Outlet (157 Cobequid Rd, Lower Sackville) on April 15 between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

Sobeys Elmsdale (269 NS-214, Elmsdale) on April 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

Michael’s Dartmouth Crossing (15 Lemlair Row Rd, Dartmouth) on April 16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30. Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified date and time should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. Dairy Queen Grill and Chill (3270 Highway 2, Fall River, HRM) on April 15 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

Boston Pizza (1858 Granville St, Halifax) on April 13 between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 27. Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Air Canada flight 624 travelling on April 14 from Toronto (9:30 p.m.) to Halifax (12:05 a.m. April 15). Passengers in rows 20-26 seats A, C and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 29.

Air Canada flight 604 travelling on April 16 from Toronto (8:11 a.m.) to Halifax (11:10 a.m.). Passengers in rows 2-13 seats C, D, E and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

West Jet flight 3346 travelling on April 16 from Toronto (9:00 a.m.) to Halifax (12:21 p.m.). Passengers in rows 1-7 seats A, B and C are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

