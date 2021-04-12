7 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, April 12

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Monday, April 12).

All sevewn cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — five are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and two are close contacts of previously announced cases.

The new cases are in the following age cohorts: two are aged 20-39 (one man, one woman); three are aged 40-19 (all women); andtwo2 are aged 60-70 (one man, one woman).

There are now 46 known active cases in the province. Three people are in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 15 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 7 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 4 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 4 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 3 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Four cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone; I believe at least some of these are people from Nova Scotia but living in another province.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,984 tests yesterday.

There are currently no pop-up testing sites scheduled.

But you can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

As of end of day Sunday, 150,123 doses of vaccine have been administered — 119,004 first doses and 31,119 second doses. This week, 84,740 doses are expected to arrive in Nova Scotia.

People who are 65 or over can book a vaccine appointment here. And people 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 4.9) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Public Health issued a potential COVID exposure advisory Monday eventing:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

