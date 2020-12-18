7 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, Dec. 18

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Friday, Dec. 18).

All seven cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — five are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

There are now 48 known active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,565 tests yesterday, and 1,506 tests tests were conducted at the rapid-testing pop-up sites between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

