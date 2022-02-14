7 COVID deaths, 356 COVID-related hospitalizations, 158 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 14

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Testing

Seven people in Nova Scotia have died from COVID-19 over the past three days. The deceased all lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Western* Zone; they are:

• a man in his 60s

• two men and a woman in their 70s

• a woman and man in their 80s

• a man in his 90s

In total, 176 Nova Scotians have died from COVID, and the 66 have died since Dec. 3.

There are today a total of 356 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:

• 68 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 12 of whom are in ICU. Those 68 range in age from 9 to 93 years old, and their average age is 66;

• 132 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;

• 156 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 68 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:

• 18 (26.5%) have had 3 doses

• 23 (33.8%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (1.5%) has had 1 dose

• 26 (38.2%) are unvaccinated

Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, the province announced 158 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 57 Central

• 39 Eastern

• 31 Northern

• 31 Western

Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 2,661 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Hospital outbreaks

There are new outbreaks at three hospitals:

• Cape Breton Regional — fewer than 10 cases

• Valley Regional — fewer than 5 cases

• St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital in Sherbrooke — fewer than 5 cases

There are also new cases at three ongoing hospital outbreaks:

• Cumberland Regional — 7 new for a total of fewer than 10

• Hants Community — 3 new for a total of fewer than 10

• Cape Breton Regional — 1 new for a total of fewer than 5

Vaccination

Over the three days (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 6,825 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 379 first doses

• 2,679 second doses

• 3,767 third doses

In total, 2,182,582 doses have been administered:

• 878,936 first doses

• 820,523 second doses

• 483,123 third doses

By end of day yesterday, 91.6% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 6.0% with 1 dose only

• 35.7% with 2 doses but not 3

• 49.9% with 3 doses

• 8.4% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, starting next week, several for kids five years old and older.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,554 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 10.2%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

West Pubnico Fire Department, 11am-3pm

Debert Legion, 11am-3pm

Les Trois Pignons (Cheticamp, drive-thru site), 10am-2pm, or until kits run out

Great Hall (Cape Breton University), 1-3pm, or until kits run out Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Bay St. Lawrence Community Centre (drive-thru site), 4-6pm, or until kits run out

Great Lady of Assumption Church (Arichat, drive-thru site), 5-7pm, or until kits run out

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

* as originally published, this article misidentified the zone.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible.

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!