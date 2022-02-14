7 COVID deaths, 356 COVID-related hospitalizations, 158 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 14

Jump to sections in this article:
Overview
Vaccination
Testing
Seven people in Nova Scotia have died from COVID-19 over the past three days. The deceased all lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Western* Zone; they are:
• a man in his 60s
• two men and a woman in their 70s
• a woman and man in their 80s
• a man in his 90s
In total, 176 Nova Scotians have died from COVID, and the 66 have died since Dec. 3.
There are today a total of 356 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:
• 68 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 12 of whom are in ICU. Those 68 range in age from 9 to 93 years old, and their average age is 66;
• 132 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;
• 156 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks
The 68 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:
• 18 (26.5%) have had 3 doses
• 23 (33.8%) have had 2 doses but not 3
• 1 (1.5%) has had 1 dose
• 26 (38.2%) are unvaccinated
Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated.
Additionally, the province announced 158 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.
By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:
• 57 Central
• 39 Eastern
• 31 Northern
• 31 Western
Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 2,661 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.
Hospital outbreaks
There are new outbreaks at three hospitals:
• Cape Breton Regional — fewer than 10 cases
• Valley Regional — fewer than 5 cases
• St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital in Sherbrooke — fewer than 5 cases
There are also new cases at three ongoing hospital outbreaks:
• Cumberland Regional — 7 new for a total of fewer than 10
• Hants Community — 3 new for a total of fewer than 10
• Cape Breton Regional — 1 new for a total of fewer than 5
Vaccination
Over the three days (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 6,825 doses of vaccine were administered:
• 379 first doses
• 2,679 second doses
• 3,767 third doses
In total, 2,182,582 doses have been administered:
• 878,936 first doses
• 820,523 second doses
• 483,123 third doses
By end of day yesterday, 91.6% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:
• 6.0% with 1 dose only
• 35.7% with 2 doses but not 3
• 49.9% with 3 doses
• 8.4% unvaccinated
Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.
Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, starting next week, several for kids five years old and older.
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,554 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 10.2%.
If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.
Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Tuesday
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Alderney Gate, 4-6pm
West Pubnico Fire Department, 11am-3pm
Debert Legion, 11am-3pm
Les Trois Pignons (Cheticamp, drive-thru site), 10am-2pm, or until kits run out
Great Hall (Cape Breton University), 1-3pm, or until kits run out
Wednesday
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm
Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm
Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm
Bay St. Lawrence Community Centre (drive-thru site), 4-6pm, or until kits run out
Great Lady of Assumption Church (Arichat, drive-thru site), 5-7pm, or until kits run out
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
* as originally published, this article misidentified the zone.
