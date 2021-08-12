7 cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, August 12, but 3 of them are older cases not previously reported

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Nova Scotia made a confusing announcement about new cases of COVID-19 today.

The daily press release reports that there are seven new cases, but then quickly notes that “Three of these cases are from earlier this year and were identified during a review of Panorama data.” No explanation for when the new cases occurred, or whether those cases are now resolved, is given. And frankly, I can make no sense of the new totals presented on the COVID dashboard; there’s no way to reconcile yesterday’s figures with today’s figures. I did, however, note yesterday that there appeared to have been a problem with the dashboard.

In any event, here’s how the release explained the new cases:

Today, Aug. 12, Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries. Five of the cases are in [Nova Scotia Health’s] Central Zone and are related to travel. Three of these cases are from earlier this year and were identified during a review of Panorama data. One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel. One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. As of today, Nova Scotia has 24 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in ICU.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 2,951 doses of vaccine were administered; of those, 2,439 were second doses and 512 were first doses. So far, a total of 1,403,617 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 657,205 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 76.9% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 67.7% has received two doses.

Of those eligible to be vaccinated (those 12 years old and older), 87.1% have received at least one dose, while 76.7% have received two doses. That’s a rough estimate on my part, using my best guestimate of population age cohorts.

Assuming 8,000 military personnel living in Nova Scotia have been double-dosed, about 63,300 people still need to get their second dose to reach the Phase 5 threshold of 75% of the entire population double-dosed. Yesterday, 2,439 people got their second dose. At this rate, the province will reach 75% double-dosed, the Phase 5 threshold, on Labour Day, September 6. It could be sooner, if more people move up their appointments.

The following drop-in, no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinics have been scheduled:

Dartmouth General Drive-Thru Community Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

7 Mount Hope Avenue (behind Dartmouth General Hospital)

Open daily from 9am-5pm

Dartmouth Community Immunization Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

39 Mic Mac Blvd, Dartmouth (next to Chapters)

Open daily from 9am-6pm

Halifax Forum Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

6210 Young St, Halifax Forum Multipurpose Centre

Open daily from 9am-6pm

IWK COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

5980 University Ave, Halifax

Monday to Friday, 8am-4pm

St. Francis Xavier (Pfizer 12+)

Mackay Room, Bloomfield Centre (3rd floor)

Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm

Cape Breton University (Pfizer 12+)

Canada Games Complex

Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm

New Minas Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

New Minas Baptist Church, 9453 Commercial Street

August 9-13, 10am-3pm

Wolfville Drive-thru Vaccine Clinic (Moderna 18+)

504 Main Street, Wolfville – Acadia Festival Theatre (parking lot)

Open daily from 9am-4pm

Bridgewater Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)</strong

NSCC Lunenburg Campus, 75 High Street, Bridgewater

August 9-13, 10am-3pm

Amherst Centre Mall Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

Unit 205, 142 Albion St.

Open daily from 9am-5pm

Yarmouth Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

NSCC Burridge Campus, 371 Pleasant Street

August 9-13, 10am-3pm

Amherst Centre Mall Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

Unit 205, 142 Albion St.

Open daily, 9am-5pm

Hants North Rural High School (Pfizer 12+)

4369 Hwy. 236, Kennetcook

Wednesday, August 11, 10am-4pm

NSCC Truro Campus Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)

36 Arthur St – McCarthy Hall

Open daily from 9am-5pm

Rath Eastlink Community Centre (Drive-thru)

East side parking lot

625 Abenaki Rd., Truro

August 9-13, 10am-3:30pm

Scotsburn Elementary School

4100 Scotsburn Road

Thursday, August 12 from 10am-4pm

The vaccination clinics will close on August 15.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows (I think there’s an attribution error in today’s dashboard, with the new Eastern Zone case mistakenly placed in the Central Zone):

Central Zone

• 8 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 2 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 4 not attributed to a Community Health Network

Total: 18

Eastern Zone

• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 1

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 1

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 2 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 4

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,888 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen testing administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, 8-10pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Alderney Gate, 10:00am-2pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Chester Middle Area School, 8am-2:30pm

Making Waves Concert (Steelman’s Memorial Field, Sydney), 6-9pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, 8-10pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Museum of Industry, Stellarton (Public Health Mobile Unit), noon-4pm

St. Stephens Parish (Sydney), 8am-2:30pm

Mayflower Mall (noon-5pm)

Making Waves Concert (Steelman’s Memorial Field, Sydney), 6-9pm Saturday

Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, noon-10:30pm

Centennial Arena, 11:30am-7pm

DeWolf Park (Public Health Mobile Unit), 10am-5pm

Our Health Centre (Public Health Mobile Unit), Chester, 11am-5pm

La Picasse, Petit-de-Grat (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11am-3pm

Mayflower Mall, Sydney, noon-5pm Sunday

Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, noon-10:30pm

Centennial Arena, 11:30am-7pm

Fishermen’s Cove (Public Health Mobile Unit), noon-5pm

Grandona Legion (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9:30am-4-pm

Le Club Acadien, Ste. Anne Du Ruisseau (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11:30am-3:30pm

The Aaron & Jolene 2nd Memorial Car Show, Sydney, 2am-2pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

No potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

