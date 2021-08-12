7 cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, August 12, but 3 of them are older cases not previously reported

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.
Jump to sections in this article:
Overview
Vaccination
Demographics
Testing
Potential exposure advisories
Nova Scotia made a confusing announcement about new cases of COVID-19 today.
The daily press release reports that there are seven new cases, but then quickly notes that “Three of these cases are from earlier this year and were identified during a review of Panorama data.” No explanation for when the new cases occurred, or whether those cases are now resolved, is given. And frankly, I can make no sense of the new totals presented on the COVID dashboard; there’s no way to reconcile yesterday’s figures with today’s figures. I did, however, note yesterday that there appeared to have been a problem with the dashboard.
In any event, here’s how the release explained the new cases:
Today, Aug. 12, Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries.
Five of the cases are in [Nova Scotia Health’s] Central Zone and are related to travel. Three of these cases are from earlier this year and were identified during a review of Panorama data.
One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.
One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.
As of today, Nova Scotia has 24 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in ICU.
Vaccination
Yesterday, 2,951 doses of vaccine were administered; of those, 2,439 were second doses and 512 were first doses. So far, a total of 1,403,617 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 657,205 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 76.9% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 67.7% has received two doses.
Of those eligible to be vaccinated (those 12 years old and older), 87.1% have received at least one dose, while 76.7% have received two doses. That’s a rough estimate on my part, using my best guestimate of population age cohorts.
Assuming 8,000 military personnel living in Nova Scotia have been double-dosed, about 63,300 people still need to get their second dose to reach the Phase 5 threshold of 75% of the entire population double-dosed. Yesterday, 2,439 people got their second dose. At this rate, the province will reach 75% double-dosed, the Phase 5 threshold, on Labour Day, September 6. It could be sooner, if more people move up their appointments.
The following drop-in, no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinics have been scheduled:
Dartmouth General Drive-Thru Community Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
7 Mount Hope Avenue (behind Dartmouth General Hospital)
Open daily from 9am-5pm
Dartmouth Community Immunization Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
39 Mic Mac Blvd, Dartmouth (next to Chapters)
Open daily from 9am-6pm
Halifax Forum Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
6210 Young St, Halifax Forum Multipurpose Centre
Open daily from 9am-6pm
IWK COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
5980 University Ave, Halifax
Monday to Friday, 8am-4pm
St. Francis Xavier (Pfizer 12+)
Mackay Room, Bloomfield Centre (3rd floor)
Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm
Cape Breton University (Pfizer 12+)
Canada Games Complex
Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm
New Minas Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
New Minas Baptist Church, 9453 Commercial Street
August 9-13, 10am-3pm
Wolfville Drive-thru Vaccine Clinic (Moderna 18+)
504 Main Street, Wolfville – Acadia Festival Theatre (parking lot)
Open daily from 9am-4pm
Bridgewater Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)</strong
NSCC Lunenburg Campus, 75 High Street, Bridgewater
August 9-13, 10am-3pm
Amherst Centre Mall Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
Unit 205, 142 Albion St.
Open daily from 9am-5pm
Yarmouth Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
NSCC Burridge Campus, 371 Pleasant Street
August 9-13, 10am-3pm
Amherst Centre Mall Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
Unit 205, 142 Albion St.
Open daily, 9am-5pm
Hants North Rural High School (Pfizer 12+)
4369 Hwy. 236, Kennetcook
Wednesday, August 11, 10am-4pm
NSCC Truro Campus Community Clinic (Pfizer 12+)
36 Arthur St – McCarthy Hall
Open daily from 9am-5pm
Rath Eastlink Community Centre (Drive-thru)
East side parking lot
625 Abenaki Rd., Truro
August 9-13, 10am-3:30pm
Scotsburn Elementary School
4100 Scotsburn Road
Thursday, August 12 from 10am-4pm
The vaccination clinics will close on August 15.
People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
Demographics
The active cases across the province are distributed as follows (I think there’s an attribution error in today’s dashboard, with the new Eastern Zone case mistakenly placed in the Central Zone):
Central Zone
• 8 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network
• 2 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network
• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network
• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network
• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network
• 4 not attributed to a Community Health Network
Total: 18
Eastern Zone
• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network
• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network
• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network
Total: 1
Northern Zone
• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network
• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network
• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network
Total: 1
Western Zone
• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network
• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network
• 2 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network
Total: 4
Testing
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,888 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen testing administered at the pop-up testing sites.
You do not need a health card to get tested.
Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Thursday
Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm
Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, 8-10pm
Centennial Arena, 3-8pm
Alderney Gate, 10:00am-2pm
Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm
Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm
Chester Middle Area School, 8am-2:30pm
Making Waves Concert (Steelman’s Memorial Field, Sydney), 6-9pm
Friday
Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm
Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, 8-10pm
Centennial Arena, 3-8pm
Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm
Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm
Museum of Industry, Stellarton (Public Health Mobile Unit), noon-4pm
St. Stephens Parish (Sydney), 8am-2:30pm
Mayflower Mall (noon-5pm)
Making Waves Concert (Steelman’s Memorial Field, Sydney), 6-9pm
Saturday
Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, noon-10:30pm
Centennial Arena, 11:30am-7pm
DeWolf Park (Public Health Mobile Unit), 10am-5pm
Our Health Centre (Public Health Mobile Unit), Chester, 11am-5pm
La Picasse, Petit-de-Grat (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11am-3pm
Mayflower Mall, Sydney, noon-5pm
Sunday
Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, noon-10:30pm
Centennial Arena, 11:30am-7pm
Fishermen’s Cove (Public Health Mobile Unit), noon-5pm
Grandona Legion (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9:30am-4-pm
Le Club Acadien, Ste. Anne Du Ruisseau (Public Health Mobile Unit), 11:30am-3:30pm
The Aaron & Jolene 2nd Memorial Car Show, Sydney, 2am-2pm
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).
Potential exposure advisories
No potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night.
We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.
The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.
