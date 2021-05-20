65 new cases of COVID-19 announced on Thursday, May 20

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced 65 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday, May 20).

Of today’s cases, 41 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, 15 are in the Eastern Zone, seven are in the Northern Zone, and two are in the Western Zone.

There are now 1,143 known active cases in the province; 87 people are now in hospital with the disease, and 20 of those are in ICU; 184 more people are considered recovered today.

Because the numbers are so large, Public Health is no longer able to provide the cause of cases (i.e., travel related, close contacts, etc.) by the time the release comes out.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 94) for the current outbreak, dating from March 28, the last day Nova Scotia had zero new daily cases:

Here’s the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload for the current outbreak:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020, showing the primary associations of each of the major outbreaks:

Vaccination

Yesterday, a single-day record of 20,991 doses of vaccine were administered.

As of end of day yesterday, a total of 463,526 doses of vaccine have been administered, and 40,495 of those were second doses. This pie chart shows the percentage of the total population that has received one or two doses:

This morning, vaccination appointment booking was opened up to all people 25 years old or older; you can book a vaccination appointment here.

The expectation is that everyone over 12 will be able to book an appointment by the end of the month, with all first doses actually administered by the end of June.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

Here is how today’s 65 new cases break down by age cohort:

• 12 aged 19 or younger

• 28 aged 20-39

• 16 aged 40-59

• 7 aged 60-79

• 2 aged 80 or over

* do to a data error on my part, I don’t have the gender breakdown

This graph shows the number of daily cases in each age cohort since April 17:

This graph shows the percentage of daily positive cases by age cohort, since April 17:

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 343 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 276 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 123 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 23 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the West Hants Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 130 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 33 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 7 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 12 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 33 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 17 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Note: 137 cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 7,846 PCR tests yesterday. This figure does not include the antigen tests taken at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

In response to increasing numbers of new cases of unknown origin in the Sydney and Bridgewater areas and in the Annapolis Valley, Public Health has increased testing at a number of sites, including the Acadia Festival Theatre in Wolfville; the Berwick Fire Hall; 210 Aberdeen Road, Bridgewater; the Membertou Entertainment Centre; Centre 200 in Sydney; and the Grand Lake Road primary assessment centre. Go here for details.

Also, in response to low-risk potential exposure advisories in the Parrsboro area, there will be testing at the South Cumberland Community Care Centre on Thursday and Friday, 9:30am-3:30pm, but by appointment only.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

New Minas Fire Hall, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3-7pm Friday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Central Spryfield Elementary School, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

John Martin School (Dartmouth), noon-7pm

Sackville Sports Stadium, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 3-7pm Saturday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Sackville Sports Stadium, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 11am-4pm Sunday

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Sackville Sports Stadium, noon-7pm

Centre 200 (Sydney), 11am-4pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here. No medical experience is necessary.

Public Health Mobile Units are available only for pre-booked appointments for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days). There are currently no mobile units scheduled.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations listed below in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Also, as Strang alluded to, asymptomatic testing has been restored at the primary assessment sites listed below.

Central Zone

Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)

Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)

Canada Games Centre

Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital

Mayflower Curling Club

Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital

Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Zatzman Sportsplex

Northern Zone

Lloyd E. Matheson Centre (Elmsdale)

Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne Street, Truro)

Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)

Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing

Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street) — moving to Amherst Stadium on Monday

Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square

Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)

Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Membertou Entertainment Centre

Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)

Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)

Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)

Western Zone

Acadia Festival Theatre

Acadia University Club

Berwick Firehall

Digby Station (7 Birch Street)

Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)

Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)

South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)

Yarmouth Mariners Centre

Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

Potential COVID exposure advisories were issued last night for nine sites and six bus routes:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household. • McDonalds (417 Welton Street, Sydney) on: May 15 between 3:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. (May 16)

May 16 between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 30. • Kenny’s Pizza Charlotte Street (89 Townsend Street, Sydney) on May 15 between 4:15 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. (May 16). It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 30. • Atlantic Superstore (155 Reserve Street, Glace Bay) on May 18 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1. • Dollarama (Sterling Mall, 3 Sterling Road, Glace Bay) on May 18 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 1. • Atlantic Superstore (6139 Quinpool Road, Halifax) on: May 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

May 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 30. • Sobeys (210 Wyse Road, Dartmouth) on May 12 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26. • Atlantic Superstore (650 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 16 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 30. • McDonalds (588 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 17 between 3:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31. • Atlantic Superstore (745 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville) on May 12 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minuteson the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. • Route 4 (Universities), which runs from the corner of Lemarchant Street and University Avenue to Lacewood Terminal, on May 11 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25. • Route 4 (Universities), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Lemarchant Street and University Avenue, on May 11 between 3:40 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25. • Route 4 (Universities), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Lemarchant Street and University Avenue, on May 15 between 7:10 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 29. • Route 4 (Universities), which runs from the corner of Lemarchant Street and University Avenue to Lacewood Terminal, on May 15 between 2:20 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 29. • Route 4 (Universities), which runs from Lacewood Terminal to Lemarchant Street and University Avenue, on May 16 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 30. • Route 4 (Universities), which runs from the corner of Lemarchant Street and University Avenue to Lacewood Terminal, on May 16 between 8:45 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 30.

I’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!