63 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, April 25

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Variants

Demographics

Testing

Vaccination

Schools

Potential exposure advisories



Sixty-three new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Sunday, April 25). This is a daily new case record high, exceeding the 55 new cases announced on April 23, 2020.

Fifty-seven of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, three cases are in the Eastern Zone, one case is in the Northern Zone, and two cases are in the Western Zone.

Because the numbers are so large, Public Health is no longer able to provide the cause of cases (i.e., travel related, close contacts, etc.) by the time the release comes out.

There are now 263 known active cases in the province. Five people are in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

Here are the daily new case numbers and seven-day rolling averages (today at 35.2) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

Here’s the graph of daily new case numbers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload for the second wave:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Variants

There was no update today for new variant cases. So far, there have been 73 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 12 cases of the B.1.351 variant, and one case of the P.1 variant.

Demographics

Today’s cases are in the following demographics:

• 10 aged 19 or younger (five girls or women, five boys or men)

• 32 aged 20-39 (twenty women, twelve men)

• 9 aged 40-59 (five women, four men)

• 12 aged 60-79 (six women, six men)

• 0 aged 80 or over

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 70 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 101 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 15 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 5 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 is in the West Hants Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 28 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 is in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 5 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 6 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 4 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 3 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 4 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Sixteen cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone.



Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 7,520 tests yesterday. Additionally, another 4,565 tests were completed at the pop-up sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Sunday

East Dartmouth Community Centre, 9:30am-5:30pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate Public Library, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here. No medical experience is necessary.

Public Health Mobile Units are available for drop-in and pre-booked appointments (symptomatic people and people who have been at the potential exposure sites must pre-book) for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days) at the following sites:

Sunday

• Saint Vincent de Paul Church (320 Flying Cloud Dr., Darmouth), 9:30am-7pm

• Lake Echo Fellowship Baptist Church (17 Peter Ct., Mineville), 9:30am-7pm Monday

• Saint Vincent de Paul Church (320 Flying Cloud Dr., Darmouth), 9:30am-7pm

• Lake Echo Fellowship Baptist Church (17 Peter Ct., Mineville), 9:30am-7pm

But you can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site):

Central Zone

Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)

Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)

Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital

Mayflower Curling Club

Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital

Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Zatzman Sportsplex

Northern Zone

Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)

Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing

Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street)

Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square

Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)

Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)

Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)

Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)

Western Zone

Acadia University Club

Berwick Firehall

Digby Station (7 Birch Street)

Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)

Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)

South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)

Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)

Vaccination

Updated vaccination numbers are not provided on weekends.

People who are 60 or over can book an appointment for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine; people aged 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. You can book an appointment here.



Schools

I’ve added school-connected COVID cases to the potential exposure advisories map (see below).

The current status of schools:

Prince Andrew family of schools

Prince Andrew High and the feeders schools below are closed to students until May 10.

Caledonia Junior High

Admiral Westphal Elementary

Ian Forsyth Elementary

Michael Wallace Elementary

Ellenvale Junior High

Alderney Elementary

Brookhouse Elementary

Mount Edward Elementary

Portland Estates Elementary

Eric Graves Junior High

Bel Ayr Elementary

Mount Edward Elementary

Auburn Drive High family of schools

Auburn Drive High and the feeder schools below are closed to students until May 10.

Astral Drive Junior High

Astral Drive Elementary

Caldwell Road Elementary

Colby Village Elementary

Graham Creighton Junior High

Bell Park Academic Centre

Humber Park Elementary

Joseph Giles Elementary

Dartmouth High family of schools

Dartmouth High and the feeder schools below are closed to students until May 10.

Bicentennial (Grades P to 9)

Crichton Park

Hawthorn Elementary

John Martin Junior High

Harbour View

John MacNeil

Shannon Park

Dartmouth South Academy (Grades P-8)

Hawthorn Elementary

South Woodside

French schools

The following French schools are closed to students until May 10:

École secondaire Mosaïque

École du Carrefour

École Bois-Joli

Additional school closings

Bell Park Academic Centre is closed to students until Tuesday, April 26

Breton Education Centre is closed to students until Thursday, April 28

Citadel High, situation pending (update expected today)

Cobequid Educational Centre is closed to students until Thursday, April 28

Holland Road Elementary is closed to students until Wednesday, April 27

Oyster Pond Academy is closed to students until Thursday, April 28

Ross Road elementary is closed to students until Thursday, April 28

Shipyard Elementary is closed to students until Thursday, April 28

St. Catherine’s Elementary is closed to students until Wednesday, April 27

St. Joseph’s–Alexander McKay is closed to students until May 10

Potential exposure advisories

Last night, Public Health issued the following extensive list of potential COVID exposure advisories:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

• NSLC (248 Prince Street, Sydney) on April 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Sobeys (250 Prince Street, Sydney) on April 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

• Second Cup Dartmouth Crossing (49 Gale Terrace, Dartmouth) on April 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

• Pleasant Street Diner (101-205 Pleasant Street, Dartmouth) on April 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

• Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre (3W4, 95 Maillard Street, Membertou) on April 17 from 6:15 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and April 18 from 12:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

• Millstone Public House Dartmouth (250 Baker Drive, Dartmouth) on April 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Capital Sports Bar (6300 Lady Hammond Rd, Halifax) on April 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Irving Big Stop (13239 Trans-Canada HWY) on April 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

• Cole Harbour Optometry (6 Forest Hills Pkwy, Dartmouth) on April 19 from 9:20 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

• Jungle Jim’s Stellarton (Exit 24, 127 N Foord St, Stellarton) on April 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

• Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) on April 19 and April 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

• La Frasca (5650 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on April 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

• Italian Market (6061 Young St, Halifax) on April 21 from 11:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

• CHKN Chop (6041 North Street, Halifax) on April 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

• Cromwell Guardian Pharmacy (1800 St Margaret’s Bay Road, Timberlea) on April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

• Le Gabriel Restaurant and Lounge (15442 Martin St, Cheticamp) on April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Mother Webb’s Steakhouse (Exit 35, Trans Canada Highway, Antigonish) on April 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Fit4Less (650 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on April 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and April 22 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Lawton’s Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) on April 20 and 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Old Triangle Pub (5136 Prince St, Halifax) on April 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Various Halifax Transit bus routes:

— Route 3 travelling from Halifax Shopping Centre to Dartmouth Terminal on April 19 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and between 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and April 20 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

— Route 10 travelling from Dartmouth Terminal to Westphal on April 19 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and between 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and April 20 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result.

• Roxbury Urban Dive Bar (1743 Grafton St, Halifax) on April 19 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3. Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

• Air Canada flight 8782 travelling on April 19 from Toronto (7:00 p.m.) to Halifax (9:30 p.m.) Passengers in rows 22-27, seats C,D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map; you can click on the icons to get information about each site. I’ve also added school-connected cases to the map:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!