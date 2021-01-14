6 new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jan. 14

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Six new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Thursday, Jan. 14).

Three cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Three cases are in the Central Zone and both are students who travelled in from outside of Atlantic Canada — one is a close contact of a previously reported case, and the other two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, one of whom is a student at Dalhousie who lives on campus

There are 32 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 2,096 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Yesterday, Public Health issued potential COVID exposure advisories for the Truro Horsemen’s Club and for Air Canada flight 614, as follows:

Out of an abundance of caution and given the current testing capacity available, anyone who worked or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately self-isolate and visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Anyone present at the below location must self-isolate while waiting for their test result, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. Truro Horsemen’s Club (288 Main St, Truro) on Jan. 10 between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 24. Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats is asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Air Canada flight 614 travelling on Jan. 7 from Toronto (2:18 p.m.) to Halifax (5:22 p.m.). Passengers in rows 1- 4 seats A, C, and D are asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 21.

Here is the possible exposure map:

