6 new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday

Six new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Sunday).

Three cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, all of which are close contacts to previously announced cases.

Two cases are in the Eastern Zone — one is a close contact of a previously reported case and the other is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

There is one new case in the Western Zone, also related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and notably not connected to the outbreak at Eden Vally.

There are now 59 known active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,427 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

