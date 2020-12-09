6 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Six new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Wednesday). All are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and the fourth is under investigation.

There are now 71 known active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,954 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

I’ve updated the possible exposure map to remove several locations for which the advisories have expired:

