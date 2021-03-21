6 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, March 21

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Six new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Sunday, March 21).

Four cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — three are close contacts of previously announced cases, and the fourth is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Two of the cases are in the Eastern Zone, and both are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada

Of the new cases, one is a woman or girl aged 19 or younger; one is a boy or man aged 19 or younger; one is a woman aged 20-39; one is a man aged 20-39; and the other two are men aged 40-59.

There are 21 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 7 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 6 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs completed exactly 2,000 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following locations:

Sunday: Halifax Convention Centre, noon-5pm

Sunday: Liverpool Legion, noon-7pm

Monday: Liverpool Legion, 9:30m-4:30pm

Monday: Halifax Convention Centre, noon-6pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Vaccine numbers aren’t provided on the weekend.

People who are 80 or over can book a vaccine appointment here.

People who are 60 to 64 years old can book an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine here; those deciding to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be eligible to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 2.6) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!