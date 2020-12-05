6 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Six new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Saturday). Four of those cases are in Nova Scotia Heaths Central Zone. The other two are in the Eastern Zone. All six are still under investigation.

There are now 95 known active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,410 tests yesterday. An additional 276 tests were conducted at the pop-up rapid testing site in Halifax; no positives were found at the pop-up site.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

I’ve updated the possible exposure map to remove a handful of locations for which the advisories have expired, and to add four sites that were added last night; if more sites are announced later this evening, I’ll add those as well:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!