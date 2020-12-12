6 employees at Eden Valley Poultry have tested positive for COVID-19

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Saturday).

Three cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Western Zone, two of which are close contacts of previously reported cases and one that is an employee of Eden Valley Poultry. The Eden Valley case was included in yesterday’s announcement of the plant closure related to the outbreak. A total of six employees have tested positive for the disease. A provincial release says that all plant employees have been tested and are self-isolating until they can be retested in the coming week.

Additionally, there are two new cases in the Eastern Zone and one in the Northern Zone; all three of these cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Lastly, there is just one new case in the Central Zone; this case is a close contact to a previously announced case.

To summarize: the outbreak in HRM appears to be contained and nearly eliminated, but there’s now an outbreak in the valley associated with Eden Valley. Otherwise, new cases are associated with travel outside Atlantic Canada.

There are now 61 known active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,606 tests yesterday. The rapid-testing pop-up testing sites in Halifax, Wofville, Bedford, and Truro conducted 1,330 between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

