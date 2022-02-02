6 COVID deaths, 92 hospitalizations, and 395 new cases are reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 2

Jump to sections in this article:

Six woman have died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The deceased are

• a woman in her 60s who lived in the Central Zone

• 2 women in their 70s who lived in the Central Zone

• 2 women in their 80s who lived in the Central Zone

• a woman in her 100s who lived in the Western Zone

In total, 153 Nova Scotian have died from the disease, and 43 since Dec. 3.

Nova Scotia is also reporting 92 people are in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms, 13 of whom are in ICU. Those 95 range in age from 1 to 96 years old, and the average age is 66.

Additionally, there are:

• 119 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 136 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The vaccination status of the 95 is as follows:

• 23 (25.0%) have had 3 doses

• 47 (51.1%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (1.1%) have had 1 dose only

• 21 (22.8%) are unvaccinated

Note that just 8.7% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, the province announced 395 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test..

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 154 Central

• 58 Eastern

• 73 Northern

• 110 Western

Based on PCR testing only, the Department of Health estimates that there are 3,632 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Hospital outbreaks

There is a new hospital outbreak at Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow. Fewer than five patients have tested positive.

Additionally, there are new cases at 2 ongoing hospital outbreaks:

• Cape Breton Regional Hospital — 2 new for a total of fewer than 10

• Victoria General — 1 new for a total of 11

Long-term care outbreaks

There are also two new outbreaks at long-term care facilities:

• Valley View Villa in Stellarton — 2 residents

• Harbour View Haven in Lunenburg — 10 staff (but no residents)

Vaccination

Yesterday, 9,855 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 567 first doses

• 1,787 second doses

• 7,501 third doses

In total, 2,125,129 doses have been administered:

• 876,385 first doses

• 805,837 second doses

• 442,907 third doses

As of end of day yesterday, 91.3% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 7.3% with 1 dose only

• 38.3% with 2 doses but not 3

• 45.7% with 3 doses

• 8.7% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,093 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 12.8%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 2pm-6pm

Tatamagouche Legion, 2pm-6pm

Baddeck Legion, 11am-3pm Friday

Chester Basin Fire Deptartment, 11am-3pm

Pictou Legion, 11am-3pm

Arichat OLA Parish Hall, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

