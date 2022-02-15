6 COVID deaths, 361 COVID-related hospitalizations, 226 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 15

Jump to sections in this article:

Nova Scotia reports today that six people have died from COVID-19. The deceased are:

• a woman in her 60s in the Central Zone

• a woman in her 70s in the Central Zone

• a woman in her 70s in the Western Zone

• a woman in her 80s in the Western Zone

• a man in his 80s in the Northern Zone

• a man in his 90s in the Northern Zone

In total, 182 Nova Scotians have died from COVID, and the72 have died since Dec. 3.

There are today a total of 361 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:

• 74 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 11 of whom are in ICU. Those 68 range in age from 0 to 93 years old, and their median age is 66;

• 125 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;

• 162 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 74 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:

• 20 (27.0%) have had 3 doses

• 26 (35.1%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (1.4%) have had 1 dose only

• 27 (36.5%) are unvaccinated

Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, the province announced 226 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 123 Central

• 19 Eastern

• 28 Northern

• 56 Western

Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 2,615 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Vaccination

Yesterday, just 1,756 doses of vaccine were administered, presumably because of the crappy weather:

• 51 first doses

• 613 second doses

• 1,092 third doses

In total, 2,184,338 doses have been administered:

• 878,987 first doses

• 821,136 second doses

• 484,215 third doses

As of end of day yesterday, 91.6% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 5.9% with 1 dose only

• 35.7% with 2 doses but not 3

• 50.0% with 3 doses

• 8.4% unvaccinated

Note that now half the population is boosted.

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, starting next week, several for kids five years old and older.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,872 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 12.1%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

West Pubnico Fire Department, 11am-3pm

Debert Legion, 11am-3pm

Les Trois Pignons (Cheticamp, drive-thru site), 10am-2pm, or until kits run out

Great Hall (Cape Breton University), 1-3pm, or until kits run out Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Bay St. Lawrence Community Centre (drive-thru site), 4-6pm, or until kits run out

Great Lady of Assumption Church (Arichat, drive-thru site), 5-7pm, or until kits run out

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

