52 new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, April 24

Fifty-two new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Saturday, April 24).

Forty-four of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, four cases are in the Eastern Zone, and four cases are in the Northern Zone.

Because the numbers are so large, Public Health is no longer able to provide the cause of cases (i.e., travel related, close contacts, etc.) by the time the release comes out.

There are now 201 known active cases in the province. Five people are in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health has reduced elective surgeries at Dartmouth General Hospital and the QEII Health Sciences Centre by 25% for the next two weeks.”This is necessary to build capacity (beds, staff) in anticipation of increased COVID-19 admissions, the potential for staffing to be impacted by community exposures, and to allow staff to be redeployed for COVID units and testing centres,” reads a press release. Those affected will be contacted directly.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 27.1) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

Here’s the graph of daily new cases from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload for the second wave:

And here is the active caseload from the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Gathering limit violation

This morning at 1am, Halifax police responded to a “a large social gathering” on Jubilee Road and issued 22 summary offence tickets for violation of the Health Protection Act. Each ticket carries a fine of $1,000.

There may be more to report on this. The Examiner team is trying to verify information contained in social media posts, and if we can, we’ll update this article.

Variants

There was no update today for new variant cases. So far, there have been 73 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 12 cases of the B.1.351 variant, and one case of the P.1 variant.

Demographics

Today’s cases are in the following demographics:

• 12 aged 19 or younger (four girls or women, eight boys or men)

• 20 aged 20-39 (sixteen women, four men)

• 15 aged 40-59 (seven women, eight men)

• 5 aged 60-79 (one woman, four men)

• 0 aged 80 or over

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 49 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 70 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 16 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 is in the West Hants Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 26 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 is in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 5 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 5 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 3 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 3 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Three cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 7,910 tests yesterday. This does not include the considerable testing done at the pop-up sites.

Pop-up testing for asymptomatic people over 16 (results usually within 20 minutes) has been scheduled for the following sites:

Saturday

Sackville Sports Stadium, 11am-6pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate Public Library, 2-7pm Sunday

East Dartmouth Community Centre, 9:30am-5:30pm

Public Health Mobile Units are available for drop-in and pre-booked appointments (symptomatic people must pre-book) for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days) at the following sites:

Saturday

• Saint Vincent de Paul Church (320 Flying Cloud Dr., Darmouth), 9:30am-5:30pm

• Lake Echo Fellowship Baptist Church (17 Peter Ct., Mineville), 9:30am-5:30pm Sunday

Lake Echo Fellowship Baptist Church (17 Peter Ct., Mineville), 9:30am-7pm Monday

Lake Echo Fellowship Baptist Church (17 Peter Ct., Mineville), 9:30am-7pm

But you can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in the health zones:

Central Zone

Bayers Lake (41 Washmill Lake Drive)

Burnside/Dartmouth Crossing (77 Finnian Row)

Dartmouth General Hospital Drive-Thru (No Taxis)

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital

Mayflower Curling Club

Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital

Saint Mary’s University (Homburg Centre)

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Zatzman Sportsplex

Northern Zone

Truro (625 Abenaki Road, with drive-thru at 600 Abenaki Road)

Truro Farmers Market Drive-Thru testing

Amherst (34 Prince Arthur Street)

Pictou County Assessment Center (678 East River Rd, New Glasgow)

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square

Buchanan Memorial Community Health Centre (Neils Harbour)

Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (Sydney)

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Northside General Hospital (North Sydney)

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre (Cheticamp)

Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)

Victoria County Memorial Hosptial (Baddeck)

Western Zone

Acadia University Club

Berwick Firehall

Digby Station (7 Birch Street)

Liverpool PAC (157 School Street)

Roseway Hospital (Shelburne)

South Shore Assessment Centre (215 Dominion Road, Bridgewater)

Yarmouth Visitor Information Centre (228 Main Street)

Vaccination

Updated vaccination numbers are not provided on weekends.

People who are 60 or over can book an appointment for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine; people aged 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. You can book an appointment here.

Potential exposure advisories

Last night, Public Health issued the following extensive list of potential COVID exposure advisories:

Please note: Based on a decision made by the Medical Officers of Health, Public Health is now only issuing public potential exposure notifications in the Central Zone for locations where Public Health recommends people self-isolate and get tested. This means we will no longer be issuing notifications for low risk locations in Central Zone, such as a retail or grocery stores. Given the risk of community transmission in the Central Zone, everyone should consider getting tested for COVID-19, not just those present at specific exposure locations. Public Health strongly encourages all Nova Scotians to get tested for COVID-19 and follow Public Health restrictions. We are increasing testing capacity to respond to the rising demand and plan to open an additional primary assessment centre this weekend at the Dartmouth Sportsplex. Public Health takes this work very seriously. Containing and managing this disease – and protecting the health of Nova Scotians – is our priority and focus. Any decision is made carefully in consideration of the risk posed to the community. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and support in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately self-isolate and visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test,regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

• Get Air Nova Scotia trampoline park (612 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth) on April 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• The Head Shoppe (21 Micmac Blvd, Dartmouth) on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• KOR-B-Q Korean Grill (278 Lacewood Dr., Halifax) on April 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Maritime Hobbies and Crafts Ltd. (1521 Grafton Street, Halifax) on April 17 from 1:55 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Buta Ramen (5190 Morris St., Halifax) on April 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

• Athens Restaurant (6273 Quinpool Rd., Halifax) on April 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

• Turkuaz Restaurant (827 Bedford Hwy. #102A, Halifax) on April 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

• The Brown Hound (2394 Agricola St., Halifax) on April 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

• Goodlife Fitness (1903 Barrington St., Halifax) on April 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

• Smitty’s Restaurant (107 Main St. Dartmouth) on April 19 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

• Best Western Plus (527 Highway 10, Bridgewater) on April 19 between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

• Tim Hortons (Scotia Square, 5201 Duke St., Halifax) on April 19, 20, 21, 22 between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Los Toros Autentico Espanol (5075 George St. Halifax) on April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

• Lion’s Head Tavern (3085 Robie St, Halifax) on April 21 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

• Mama Gratti’s (1701 Hollis St., Halifax) on April 22 between noon and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Subway (22 Pictou Rd., Truro) on April 20 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7

• Various Halifax Transit bus routes:

— Route 7 Robie travelling from Gottingen St. to Barrington St. on April 13, 14 and 16 between 7:10 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

— Route 29 Point Pleasant Park via Barrington St. on April 13, 14 and 16 between 7:20 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

— Route 29 Bayers Road Centre via Mumford on April 13, 14 and 16 between 3:10 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

— Route 10 Westphal via Mic Mac Mall on April 13, 14 and 16 between 3:20 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

— Route 41 Bridge Terminal on April 13, 14 and 16 between 3:20 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

— Route 61 Auburn/North Preston going towards North Preston on April 17 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

— Route 85 Millwood towards Downsview Plaza on April 19 between 7:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3. Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result.

• Goodlife Fitness (202 Brownlow Ave, Dartmouth) on April 9, 15, and 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

• Golden Age Social Centre Society (212 Herring Cove Rd., Halifax) on April 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

• Goodlife Fitness (720 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) on April 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

• Strada Health and Fitness (827 Bedford Highway) on April 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4. If you were at the following locations, you do not have to self-isolate but you should get tested:

• Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre (606 Reeves St, Port Hawkesbury) on April 18 between noon and 6 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2. • Pictou County Wellness Centre (2-2756 Westville Rd., New Glasgow) on April 11 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 25.

• Superstore (46 Elm St., Truro) on April 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

