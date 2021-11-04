50 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, Nov. 4

Jump to sections in this article:

Nova Scotia announced 50 new cases of COVID-19 today, Thursday, Nov. 4.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 20 Western

• 20 Northern

• 8 Central

• 2 Eastern

The Department of Health notes that “Nova Scotia Health Authority’s (NSHA’s) public health team is investigating these new cases to understand the circumstances around the increased numbers.”

I’ll note that the outbreak in the Halifax area appears to be subsiding, while new outbreaks are occurring in the Northern and Western zones. The Northern Zone cases are concentrated in the Amherst area, while the Western Zone outbreak is in both the Annapolis and Lunenburg areas.

There are now 213 known active cases in the province. Nine people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU. Seventeen people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 1,995 doses of vaccine were administered — 460 first doses, 1,034 second doses, and 501 second doses.

By end of day yesterday, 83.3% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 78.8% have received at least two doses.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, the 59 new cases break down as:

• 11 are aged 0-11

• 10 are aged 12-19

• 7 are aged 20-39

• 13 are aged 40-59

• 9 are aged 60-79

• 0 are aged 80 or older

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 50 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 11 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 35 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 10 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 106

Eastern Zone

• 19 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 19

Northern Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 3 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 40 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 26

Western Zone

• 25 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 12 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 7 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 44

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,012 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Maggies Place (Family Resource Centre, Amherst), 9am-noon and 4-7pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Maggies Place (Family Resource Centre, Amherst), 10am-6pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories last night, and two school-connected case announcements yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

