5 new COVID deaths in Nova Scotia, 92 hospitalized, 362 new cases on Jan. 24

Overview

Vaccination

Testing

Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The deceased are:

• a woman in her 60s in the Central Zone

• a man in his 70s in the Central Zone

• a man in his 70s in the Western Zone

• a man in his 90s in the Central Zone

• a woman in her 90s in the Western Zone

In total, 133 Nova Scotians have died from COVID.

There are now now 92 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms and who are still in COVID units, 14 of whom are in ICU. Those 92 range in age from 18 to 100 years old, and the average age is 67.

Additionally, there are:

• 93 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 119 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 92 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:

The vaccination status of those 94 is:

•15 (16.3%) have had 3 doses

• 57 (62.0%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 3 (3.3%) have had only 1 dose

• 17 (18.5%) are unvaccinated

Note that only 9.1% of the population is unvaccinated

Additionally, the province announced 362 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 165 Central

• 45 Eastern

• 61 Northern

• 91 Western

Based on PCR testing, Public Health estimates that there are 4,470 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Hospital outbreaks

There are new cases in two ongoing hospital outbreaks:

• Yarmouth Regional — 7 new cases for a total of 14

• Victoria General — 1 new case for a total of 10

Long-term care outbreak

There is a new outbreak at Northwood, with 3 residents testing positive.

Vaccination

Vaccination data were not reported today “due to a technical issue.”

In total, in the last four days (Thursday through Sunday), 39,545 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 739 first doses

• 1,290 second doses

• 37,516 third doses

In total, 2,037,609 doses have been administered:

• 873,238 first doses

• 799,254 second doses

• 365,117 third doses

By the end of the day yesterday, 90.9% of the entire population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine:

• 7.6% with 1 dose only

• 45.6% with 2 doses but not 3

• 37.7% with 3 doses

• 9.1% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 30 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, several for kids five years old and older.

Testing

Yesterday, Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,835 PRC tests, with a positivity rate of 12.8%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Hubbards Lions Club, 11am-3pm

Former Centennial Arena, Sydney (Drive-thru pick-up only, no swabbing), 1-6pm Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

Brooklyn Civic Centre, 11am-3pm Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm

Bridgetown Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Cape North Fire Department (Drive-thru pick-up only, no swabbing), 1-3pm Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Annapolis Royal Legion, 11am-3pm Friday

St. Peters Lions Club, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

