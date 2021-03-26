5 new cases of COVID-19 announced on Friday, March 26; 1 more “probable” school-based case detected

Five new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Friday, March 26).

All five cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — three (including the Millwood High School case announced yesterday) are close contacts of previously announced cases, and the other two are under investigation.

Of today’s cases, two are boys; one is a woman aged 20-39; and two (one woman, one man) are aged 60-79,

Additionally, there is another “probable” but so far unconfirmed case connected to Sackville Heights Junior High School in Lower Sackville. That unconfirmed case is close contact with the Millwood High School case. Sackville Heights Junior High School is closed for cleaning and contact tracing, and will reopen Thursday.

There are 27 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 12 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,846 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following locations:

Friday: Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Friday: Halifax Convention Centre, 3pm-9pm

Saturday: Cole Harbour Place, 11am-6pm

Saturday: Halifax Convention Centre, noon-6pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Yesterday, 5,717 doses of vaccine were administered. So far, 83,148 doses have been administered — 59,486 first doses and 23,662 second doses

People who are 75 or over can book a vaccine appointment here.

An expected delivery of 14,200 doses of Moderna vaccine that were expected to arrive this week have been delayed a week due to a glitch at the manufacturing plant. But this won’t disrupt scheduled vaccinations, said Dr. Robert Strang, as doses of Moderna that were held back for second doses next week can be used to replace the delayed delivery; so long as the delay is only a week, no appointments will be cancelled.

There are now no open appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine, but Nova Scotia has been told to expect another 38,000 doses of it. There has yet to be a date for delivery, and Nova Scotia hasn’t yet decided how to distribute those vaccines.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 3.4) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

