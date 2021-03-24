5 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, March 24

Five new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Wednesday, March 24).

All five cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — three are close contacts to previously announced cases, and two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada

There are 24 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 11 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

One case is not assigned to a Community Health Network.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,989 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following locations:

Friday: Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Saturday: Cole Harbour Place, 11am-6pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

By end of day of day yesterday, 71,733 doses of vaccine have been administered — 50,085 first doses and21,648 second doses.

People who are 80 or over can book a vaccine appointment here.

People who are 60 to 64 years old can book an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine here; most of the available times have been taken, but there may be a few left. Those deciding to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be eligible to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 3.1) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

