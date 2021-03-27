5 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, March 27

Five new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Saturday, March 27).

All five cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, and all are close contacts of previously announced cases three. One of the cases is the case connected to Sackville Heights Junior High School that was announced yesterday.

All five of the cases are women or girls — three are aged 19 or younger, and two are aged 20-39.

There are 25 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 9 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Three cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,912 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following locations:

Saturday: Cole Harbour Place, 11am-6pm

Saturday: Halifax Convention Centre, noon-6pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Vaccine numbers are not provided over the weekend.

People who are 75 or over can book a vaccine appointment here.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 3.9) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

