5 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, March 13

Five new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Saturday, March 13).

Three of the cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Western Zone and are close contacts with previously announced cases.

The other two are in the Central Zone — one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other is under investigation.

There are 20 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,004 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following locations:

Saturday: Elmsdale Fire Department, 11:30am to 5:30pm

Sunday: Elmsdale Fire Department, 9:30am to 3:30pm

You can additionally get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Vaccination numbers aren’t provided on the weekend.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 1.9) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

