5 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, Jan. 11

Five cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Monday, Jan. 11).

Two of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada — one of the cases is a student at Dalhousie University who lives off campus.

The third case is in the Western Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada — that person is a student at Acadia University who lives on campus.

The fourth and fifth cases are in the Northern Zone — one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

All of the travellers were self-isolating as required.

There remain 26 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 2,193 tests yesterday.

On the vaccination front, out of the over 3,000 people who have been administered “fewer than five” have had “reportable adverse reactions.” One of those was a health care worker who was taken to ER Jan. 8 because of an allergic reaction but was not admitted.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

