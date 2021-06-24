5 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, June 24

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced five new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday, June 24).

All five cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central. Two of the cases are related to travel, two are close contacts of previously announced cases, and one is under investigation.

There are now 59 known active cases in the province; three people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU; six people are considered newly recovered today.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 3.7) since March 28:

Here is the daily case count since the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload for the duration of the pandemic:





Vaccination

Yesterday, 19,988 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 828,701 doses have been administered; of those, 129,822 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 71.9% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 29 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 5 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 6 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 1 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 41

Eastern Zone

• 9 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 10

Northern Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 3 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 4

Western Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 1 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 4

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,868 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Alderney Gate, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

New Minas Fire Hall, noon-7pm

Sydney Fire Station (mobile pop-up event), 2-7pm Friday

Alderney Gate, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Place, noon-7pm

Sydney Fire Station (mobile pop-up event), 2-7pm Saturday

Findlay Community Centre, noon-7pm

Point Pleasant Park, Halifax mobile unit at lower parking lot, noon-6pm

Sydney Fire Station (mobile pop-up event), 2-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

No new potential COVID exposure advisories have been issued.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

