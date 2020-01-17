The same day that police brutalized Black mother Santina Rao in Walmart, another woman alleges that the same officers assaulted and terrified her only hours earlier.

Monica Sexton was actually in the cells when the police brought Rao in. Rao remembers a woman “crying and screaming” in the cell next to her. “This needs to stop,” Rao told the Examiner.

It could happen to another woman, and it did happen to another woman. When I was in the cells I heard her, and after I got out she contacted me and told me the same officers who beat me assaulted her. She was just trying to get home to her children. How is that a crime?

Sexton, who is from New Glasgow, was in Halifax working when her roommates kicked her out of the apartment they were staying in.

She says that because she was unfamiliar with the city, she couldn’t remember where she parked her car. Without a phone, and with nobody to contact in Halifax, she says she wandered the streets downtown for hours begging for help.

I asked about 100 people. I was begging them to just give me a phone call. I even offered to pay them for a call. Nobody helped me. I don’t know what’s wrong with Halifax. An old lady even told me to fuck off.

Sexton says she was outside for hours in the cold. She got frostbite as she walked on the streets looking for help. When she went into buildings to try to keep warm, or to try to find the apartment of a friend, they threatened to call the police on her.

Finally, when Sexton located her car, it had been booted. Distraught, in pain, and scared, she says she began to self-harm with a knife. She also tried to change her clothes to get warmer.

At that point, two vans pulled up. Someone had called the police on her. Sexton was relieved, and waved them down thinking they were there to help her. Instead, they accused her of causing a disturbance and arrested her.

I was screaming and crying and praying in the van. I was telling them, I’m just trying to get home to my kids. I’m just trying to see my kids. Do you know what one of them told me? He said, your kids are better off without you.

Sexton says that instead of helping her, the police accused her of being on drugs. They told her they were putting her in a cell for an hour to “calm down” and so that she could talk to a counsellor. She says they told her it was “for her own good.” When she got off the phone, the police began to go through her purse.

They found pepper spray in my purse. I told them, I was raped just a couple of months ago, the man tried to kill me. It’s for my protection. I was crying, and they threatened to put me in the restraining chair.

Sexton was traumatized and terrified, and she had already self-harmed. She tried to hang herself in her cell. She says the police laughed at her, and then she was stripped of all her clothes, her bra, and her underwear.

She [the officer] took my bra, and then I was standing there in my underwear and socks and she said give me your underwear. I thought she was going to rape me. Then she said give me your socks and I said, I have frostbite, I need my socks, don’t take my socks. I was praying to my dad to help me. My dad killed himself 2 years ago, and I was just praying that I could go home to my kids.

Sexton was left freezing in the cell. Finally, after hours, when the shift changed, she was released. She says the entire time she was in custody, she was not given any water. She had not eaten or drunk for more than a day.

While she was in the cells, she remembers the police leaving, and coming back with Santina. Now, she realizes that the police who arrested her and accused her of creating a disturbance are the same police who arrested Santina at the Walmart and assaulted her.

Rao has a concussion, a broken wrist, and other injuries.

Sexton says she has worked as an escort, and has experienced sexual violence while she is working. The violence she suffered while she was in police custody makes her feel unsafe, and that she has nowhere to turn.

Through her own trauma, still shaking and terrified, she reached out to Santina to make sure that she was okay. She says the way the police treated her connects to the violence women experience all over society:

They told me I was a bad mother, that my kids would be better off without me, they laughed and me, they tortured me. They thought I was on drugs and I wouldn’t remember. I’m a survivor and I’ve been through violence and the way they treated me is the same.

She says she is speaking about her experience so that other women won’t have to suffer like she did. On her Facebook post describing her treatment by police, she ends by saying: