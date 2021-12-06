45 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days announced in Nova Scotia

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview of today’s cases

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, Friday Dec. 3 through Sunday Dec. 5.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 38 Central

• 6 Northern

• 1 Eastern

• 0 Western

There are now 153 known active cases in the province. Eleven people are in hospital with the disease, four of whom are in ICU. Ninety-two people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Over the three days (Fri, Sat, Sun), 2,954 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 678 first doses

• 552 second doses

• 1,724 third doses

By end of day yesterday, 84.9% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 81.6% have received at least two doses.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

Over half the new cases are among children 11 and younger. By age cohort, today’s new cases are:

• 25 aged 0-11

• 0 aged 12-19

• 9 aged 20-39

• 7 aged 40-59

• 5 aged 60-79

• 1 aged 80+

There are two “extra” cases in that breakdown; I don’t know why.

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 67 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 14 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 8 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 1 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 3 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 93

Eastern Zone

• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 2

Northern Zone

• 19 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 14 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 18 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 51

Western Zone

• 6 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 7

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,120 PCR tests Friday; 2,698 tests Saturday; and 2,684 tests Sunday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

St. Margaret’s Centre, 11am-6pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4pm-6pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

School-connected case notifications have been issued yesterday for seven schools since Friday:

• Tantallon Senior Elementary (3 times)

• Five Bridges Junior High

• Joseph Howe Elementary

• Ross Road School

• Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary (the school is closed through Friday)

• Central Spryfield Elementary

Additionally, Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories over the weekend.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

