4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Jan. 27

Four new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Wednesday, Jan. 27).

Two of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, and two are in the Eastern Zone; all four are close contacts with previously announced cases.

There are now 12 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 4 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Bedford / Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Colchester / East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 3 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,516 tests yesterday.

As of end of day yesterday, a total of 12,286 doses of vaccine have been administered, and of those, 2,709 were second doses.

Last night, Nova Scotia Health issued potential COVID exposure for the following sites:

Out of an abundance of caution, and given the current testing capacity available, anyone who worked or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access. or if you have other symptoms that concern you. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. • Atlantic Photo Supply Halifax (6111 Pepperell St., Halifax) on Jan. 20 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 3.

• HomeSense Bayers Lake (9 Washmill Lake Ct, Halifax) on Jan. 22 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 5.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

And this is the active caseload for the duration of the pandemic:

Here is the updated possible exposure map:

