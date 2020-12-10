4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Four new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Wednesday).

One is in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone and is connected to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other three are in the Central Zone — one is a close contact of a previously reported case, one is still under investigation, and the third is connected to Tallahassee Community School in Eastern Passage. The school will be closed to students until Wednesday, for contact tracing, testing, and deep cleaning.

There are now 64 known active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,788 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map; there have been no changes since yesterday:

