4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, Jan. 16

Four new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Saturday, Jan. 16).

One case in Nova Scotia Health’s Easter Zone and is a student at Cape Breton University who travelled in from outside Atlantic Canada.

The other three cases are in the Central Zone — one is a close contact of a previously reported case, and the other two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, one of whom is a student at Dalhousie who lives off campus

There are 30 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 2,293 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

