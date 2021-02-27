4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, Feb. 27

Four new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Saturday, Feb. 27).

Three of those cases in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and are close contacts of previously announced cases.

The fourth case is in the Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 12 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 7 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 10 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 5 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Two cases aren’t ascribed to a community health network.

The new cases are of the following demographics:

• 1 aged 0-19 (a girl or woman)

• 3 aged 40-59 (all are men)

There are now 39 known active cases in the province, and two people are in hospital with the disease, both in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 3,230 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 3.1) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Today, Public Health issued another potential COVID exposure advisory, as follows:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following location on the specified date and time are required to self-isolate immediately, regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, and book a COVID-19 test by visiting covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca . You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. You are also required to self-isolate while waiting for your test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. 2 Doors Down Food & Wine (1533 Barrington St, Halifax) on Feb. 20 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 6.

Here is the updated potential exposure map:

