4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, June 28

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced four new cases of COVID-19 today (Monday, June 28).

One of the new cases is in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone; it is under investigation.

Three of the new cases are in the Eastern Zone; two are under investigation and one is a close contact of a previously announced case.

There are now 57 known active cases in the province; two people are in hospital with the disease, neither of whom is in ICU; four people are considered newly recovered today.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 5.7) since March 28:

Here is the daily case count since the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload for the duration of the pandemic:





Vaccination

Over the three days of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 28,387 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 876,217 doses of vaccine have been administered, 172,910 of which were second doses. So far, 72.4% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Vaccination data are not provided on weekends.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

Starting tomorrow, people can get their first dose of vaccine at the Halifax Convention Centre with no appointment.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 37 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 2 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 2 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 44

Eastern Zone

• 9 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 10

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 1 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 3

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,029 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, noon-7pm

Hammonds Plains Community Centre, noon-7pm

Halifax North Memorial Library (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9am-6pm

Open Hearth Park, Sydney (Public Health Mobile Unit), 10am-6pm

Tantallon Public Library (Public Health Mobile Unit), 10am-5:30pm Tuesday

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, noon-7pm

Hammonds Plains Community Centre, noon-7pm

Fisherman’s Cove, Eastern Passage (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9:30am-5pm

Open Hearth Park, Sydney (Public Health Mobile Unit), 10am-6pm Wednesday

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, noon-7pm

Hammonds Plains Community Centre, noon-7pm

Whitney Pier Legion (Public Health Mobile Unit), 9:30am-5:30pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

Nova Scotia Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisory last night:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test,regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household. Giant Tiger (379 Welton Street, Sydney) on: June 21 between 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. June 25 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

(379 Welton Street, Sydney) on: It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 9. Atlantic Superstore (6139 Quinpool Road, Halifax) on June 24 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 8.

(6139 Quinpool Road, Halifax) on June 24 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 8. Halifax Public Library – North Branch (2285 Gottingen Street, Halifax) on June 26 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, July 10.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

