4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, Jan. 4

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Four new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Monday, Jan. 4). All four cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone; one is a close contact of a previously announced case; one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada; and the other two cases are still under investigation, meaning (if history is any guide) we’ll never hear an explanation about them.

There are now 27 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, albeit not in ICU.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the active caseload since the beginning of the pandemic:

Public Health has also issued the following potential COVID-19 exposure advisories:

Out of an abundance of caution and given the current testing capacity available, anyone who worked or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times is asked to visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. • Sobeys (1120 Queen St, Halifax) on Jan. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 17, 2021. • Superstore (1075 Barrington St, Halifax) on Jan. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 17, 2021. As a precaution, anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should self-isolate and visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. • Air Canada flight 614 travelling on Dec. 19 from Toronto (4 p.m.) to Halifax (6 p.m.). Passengers in rows 26-32 seats C, D, E and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may have developed symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 2. Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats is asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. • Air Canada flight 622 travelling on Dec. 31 from Toronto (7:04 p.m.) to Halifax (9:57 p.m.). Passengers in rows 21-27 seats A, B, C and D are asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 14, 2021.

Here is the possible exposure map:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!