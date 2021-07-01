4 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 “probable” case announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, July 1

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced four new cases of COVID-19 today (Wednesday, June 30).’

Three of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and one is in the Northern Zone; all four new cases are related to travel.

There is additional a “probable” case of COVID connected to Oceanview Education Centre in Glace Bay. The Department of Health & Wellness explains:

Based on public health assessment, this case is being treated as a lab-confirmed positive to ensure all precautions are taken. Indeterminate test results do not provide a negative or positive. They may occur because someone previously had COVID-19 and the virus is still detectable in their system, or someone has been tested before the virus is fully detectable. In these situations, public health conducts further assessment, including whether someone had or has symptoms or was recently exposed to someone with COVID-19, to inform how the case is treated. Since probable cases are not confirmed to be positive, they are not included in today’s total number of positive cases of COVID-19.

Close contacts with the probable case will be notified, but all staff and students at the school should get tested.

There are now 51 known active cases in the province; two people are in hospital with the disease, neither of whom is in ICU; nine people are considered newly recovered today.

Click here to see Nova Scotia’s reopening plan.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 6.0) since March 28:

Here is the daily case count since the start of the pandemic in March 2020:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

And here is the active caseload for the duration of the pandemic:

Vaccination

Vaccination data were not provided today.

The vaccination clinic at the Halifax Convention Centre provides walk-in vaccination without appointments for people to receive their first dose of vaccine. That vaccination clinic uses the Moderna vaccine. Hours are noon-8pm, every day except Sunday.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows (I realize that to total adds up to 52, not 51, and I can’t explain that):

Central Zone

• 32 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 2 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

Total: 38

Eastern Zone

• 12 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 13

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

• 1 not assigned to a community health network

Total: 1

Western Zone

• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 0

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,731 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Alderney Gate, noon-7pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Hammonds Plains Community Centre, 11am-6pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Hammonds Plains Community Centre (Hammonds Plains Road), 11am-6pm

East Preston Recreation Centre, noon-7pm

St. Theresa’s Parish Hall, Sydney (no times provided) Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre (Innovation Drive), noon-7pm

East Preston Recreation Centre, noon-7pm Sunday

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

East Preston Recreation Centre, noon-7pm

Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre (Innovation Drive), noon-7pm

Bedford Commons parking lot (near Walmart), 11am-3pm

St. Theresa’s Parish Hall, Sydney (no times provided)

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

There were no potential COVID exposure advisories issued yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

