4 COVID deaths, 97 hospitalizations, 401 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 3

Four people have died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The deceased are

• a woman in her 60s who lived in the Central Zone

• a woman in her 80s who lived in the Central Zone

• a woman in her 90s who lived in the Central Zone

• a man in his 90s who lived in the Eastern Zone

In total, 157 Nova Scotian have died from the disease, and 47 since Dec. 3.

Nova Scotia is also reporting 97 people are in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms, 13 of whom are in ICU. Those 95 range in age from 1 to 100 years old, and the average age is 66.

Additionally, there are:

• 120 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 134 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The vaccination status of the 97 is as follows:

• 25 (25.8%) have had 3 doses

• 45 (46.4%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (1%) has had 1 dose

• 26 (26.8%) are unvaccinated

Note that just 8.7% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, the province announced 401 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test..

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 176 Central

• 55 Eastern

• 59 Northern

• 111 Western

Based on PCR testing only, the Department of Health estimates that there are 3,647 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Hospital outbreaks

There is one new case at the ongoing outbreak at the Halifax Infirmary, for a total of fewer than 10.

Long-term care outbreaks

There are two new outbreaks at long-term care facilities:

• Gables Lodge in Amherst — 1 resident, 2 staff

• Victoria Haven in Glace Bay — 3 staff

Yesterday, 10,978 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 467 first doses

• 2,050 second doses

• 8,461 third doses

In total, 2,136,107 doses have been administered:

• 876,852 first doses

• 807,887 second doses

• 451,368 third doses

At end of day yesterday, 91.3% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 7.0% with 1 dose only

• 37.7% with 2 doses but not 3

• 46.6% with 3 doses

• 8.7% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,922 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 10.2%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Enfield Fire Hall, 2pm-6pm

Tatamagouche Legion, 2pm-6pm

Baddeck Legion, 11am-3pm Friday

Chester Basin Fire Deptartment, 11am-3pm

Pictou Legion, 11am-3pm Saturday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Glace Bay Legion, 11am-3pm Sunday

Halifax Central Library, 11am-6pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

New Waterford Knights of Columbus (KOC) Hall, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

