4 COVID deaths, 334 COVID-related hospitalizations, 362 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on March 2

Nova Scotia is reporting four new COVID deaths today (Wednesday, March 2). The deceased are:
• a woman in her 50s who lived in the Central Zone
• a man in his 80s who lived in the Western Zone
• a man in his 90s who lived in the Central Zone
• a man in his 90s who lived in the Eastern Zone
Additionally, the province is reporting a total of 334 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:
• 45 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 12 of whom are in ICU. Those 45 range in age from 5 to 92 years old, and their median age is 61;
• 123 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;
• 166 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks
The vaccination status of the 45 is:
• 12 (26.7%) have had 3 doses
• 20 (44.4%) have had 2 doses but not 3
• 2 (4.4%) have had 1 dose only
• 11 (24.4%) are unvaccinated
Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated
The province is also reporting 362 lab-confirmed new cases.
By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases are:
• 144 Central
• 80 Eastern
• 63 Northern
• 75 Western
The Dept. of Health estimates there are 2,247 active cases in the province.
Vaccination
Yesterday, 1,441 doses of vaccine were administered:
• 57 first doses
• 324 second doses
• 1,060 third doses
In total, 2,214,839 doses have been administered:
• 882,825 first doses
• 830,479 second doses
• 501,535 third doses
At end of day yesterday, 92.1% of the entire population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine:
• 5.3% with 1 dose only
• 35.0% with 2 doses but not 3
• 51.8% with 3 doses
• 7.9% unvaccinated
Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.
Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.
People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.
Testing
Yesterday, Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,025 PCR tests, with a positivity rate of 17.9%.
Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:
Wednesday
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm
Sherbrooke Lions Club, 11am-3pm
Thursday
Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm
Alderney New Waterford Legion, 11am-3pm
Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre, 11am-3pm
Friday
Pictou Legion, 11am-3pm
Bras D’or Yacht Club, 11am-3pm
You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.
