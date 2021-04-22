38 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, April 22

Thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Thursday, April 22).

Thirty-three of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada; two are related to travel outside of Canada; 19 are close contacts of previously reported cases; and 10 are under investigation. Of those that are under investigation, two were school-based cases announced yesterday — at Bell Park Academic Centre in Lake Echo and Shannon Park Elementary in Dartmouth.

Another three of today’s cases are in the Eastern Zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

There is additionally one case in the Northern Zone related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and one case in the Western Zone related to travel outside of Canada.

One of today’s cases is identified as the B.1.1.7 variant, and is related to travel. So far, there have been 66 cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant, 12 cases of the B.1.351 (South African) variant, and one case of the P.1 (Brazilian) variant. I’ll move away from using geographic designations, as they’re not accurate and unfairly characterize entire countries.

Today’s cases are in the following demographics:

• 6 aged 19 or younger (three girls or women, three boys or men)

• 11 aged 20-39 (six women, five men)

• 15 aged 40-59 (seven women, eight men)

• 5 aged 60-79 (one woman, four men)

• 1 is aged 80 or over (a woman)

There are now 111 known active cases in the province. Three people are in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 28 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 34 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 8 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 is in the West Hants Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 20 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 is in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 3 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Five cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but four are in the Central Zone and one is in the Eastern Zone.

Currently, the following schools are closed, with in-home learning:

Auburn Drive High (Cole Harbour) — one case

Bell Park Academic Centre (Lake Echo) — one case

Dartmouth South Academy (Dartmouth) — one case

Joseph Giles Elementary (Dartmouth) — one case

Mount Edward Elementary (Dartmouth) — one case

Shannon Park Elementary (Dartmouth) — one case

St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary — one case

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,879 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing for asymptomatic people over 16 (results usually within 20 minutes) has been scheduled for the following sites:

Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Sackville Sports Stadium, 9am-4:30pm Friday

Sackville Sports Stadium, noon-7pm Saturday

Dartmouth North Community Centre, 9:30am-4:30pm Sunday

East Dartmouth Community Centre, 9:30am-5:30pm

Public Health Mobile Units are available for drop-in and pre-booked appointments (symptomatic people must pre-book) for PCR tests for people of all ages (results within three days) at the following sites:

Thursday

• Saint Vincent de Paul Church (320 Flying Cloud Dr., Darmouth), 9:30am-5:30pm

• Lake Echo Fellowship Baptist Church (17 Peter Ct., Mineville), 9:30am-5:30pm Friday

• Saint Vincent de Paul Church (320 Flying Cloud Dr., Darmouth), 9:30am-5:30pm

• Lake Echo Fellowship Baptist Church (17 Peter Ct., Mineville), 9:30am-5:30pm Saturday

• Saint Vincent de Paul Church (320 Flying Cloud Dr., Darmouth), 9:30am-5:30pm

• Lake Echo Fellowship Baptist Church (17 Peter Ct., Mineville), 9:30am-5:30pm

But you can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Yesterday, 16,511 doses of vaccine were administered, which is again a one-day record. So far, a total of 247,312 doses of vaccine have been administered, which includes both vaccines for 34,144 people.

People who are 60 or over can book an appointment for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine; people aged 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. You can book an appointment here.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 10.4) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; I think it likely there will be more exposure advisories issued tonight, and if so I’ll update the map again.

