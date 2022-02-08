363 COVID-related hospitalizations, 219 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Feb. 8

Jump to sections in this article:

Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 363 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:

• 91 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 14 of whom are in ICU. Those 91 range in age from 0 to 97 years old, and their average age is 65;

• 130 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;

• 142 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The vaccination status of the 91 is:

• 21 (23.1%) have had 3 doses

• 36 (39.5%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (1.1%) has had 1 dose only

• 33 (36.3%) are unvaccinated

Note that less than 9% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, the province announced 219 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 81 Central

• 46 Eastern

• 41 Northern

• 51 Western

Hospital outbreaks

There is a new hospital outbreak in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, with a total of fewer than five cases.

There are additionally new cases at two ongoing hospital outbreaks:

• Victoria General — 1 new for a total of 16

• Digby General — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10

Long-term care outbreaks

This is also a new outbreak at a long-term care facility:

• Tideview Terrace in Conway — 2 residents, 6 staff

Vaccination

Yesterday, 4,885 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 181 first doses

• 1,490 second doses

• 3,214 third doses

In total, 2,157,384 doses have been administered:

• 877,795 first doses

• 813,397 second doses

• 466,192 third doses

At end of day yesterday, 91.5% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 6.7% with 1 dose only

• 36.6% with 2 doses but not 3

• 48.2% with 3 doses

• 8.5% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,020 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 10.8%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

CANCELLED Musquodoboit Lions Club, 11am-3pm

CANCELLED New Germany Legion, 11am-3pm

(Musquodoboit and New Germany cancelled due to freezing rain.) Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-4pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Bridgetown Fire Hall, 11am-3pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm Thursday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Annapolis Roya Legion, 11am-3pm

Kinsmen Community Centre, 11am-3pm

Sydney Mines & District Community Centre, 11am-3pm

Additionally, a “limited number” of rapid tests are now being distributed to libraries. Call your local library to see if they’ve received any.

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

