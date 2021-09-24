34 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, September 24

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Nova Scotia announced 34 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday, September 23).

Of the new cases:

• 32 are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — 12 close contacts, 1 travel related, 19 under investigation

• 1 is in the Northern Zone and is a close contact

• 1 is in the Western Zone and is under investigation

The Dept. of Health repeats its explanation for the Central Zone cases: “There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

There are now 169 known active cases in the province. Fourteen people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU. Twelve people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 2,819 doses of vaccine were administered — 1,541 second doses and 1,278 first doses. A total of 1,496,634 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 719,820 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 80.0% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 74.1% have received two doses.

However, the approximately 8,000 military personnel stationed in Nova Scotia were vaccinated through the military’s vaccination program and are not included in the above percentages; if they are included, then the double-dosed percentage increases to 74.9% of the entire population.

My understanding is that the military and other federal employees vaccinated outside the provincial vaccination program are going to be entered into the province’s system over coming days, so I will no longer do that secondary calculation after today.

The graph above shows the progress of vaccination over time, as captured weekly on Fridays. The blue line is people with one dose only; the green line is people with two doses (the brown line adds in military personnel with two doses); the yellow line is people with at least one dose, and the orange line represents 75% of the entire population.

From March 15 to Sept. 23, there were 4,767 new cases of COVID-19. Of those:

• 133 (2.8%) were fully vaccinated

• 297 (6.2%) were partially vaccinated

• 4,337 (91.0%) were unvaccinated

Over the same period, 271 people were hospitalized. Of those:

• 6 (2.2%) were fully vaccinated

• 28 (10.3%) were partially vaccinated

• 237 (87.5%) were unvaccinated

And, over the same period, 29 people died. Of those:

• 2 (6.9%) were fully vaccinated

• 3 (10.3%) were partially vaccinated

• 24 (82.8%) were unvaccinated

For the period from Sept. 17- Sept. 23, there were 158 new cases of COVID-19. Of those:

• 34 (21.5%) were fully vaccinated

• 22 (13.9%) were partially vaccinated

• 102 (64.6%) were unvaccinated

From Sept. 17- Sept. 23, 11 people were hospitalized. Of those:

• 3 (27.3%) were fully vaccinated

• 0 (0%) were partially vaccinated

• 8 (72.7%) were unvaccinated

Also, from Sept. 17- Sept. 23, 1 person died. She was fully vaccinated.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, the new cases break down as:

• 7 are aged 12 or younger

• 3 are aged 13-19

• 18 are aged 20-39

• 7 are aged 40-59

I realize that adds up to 35, not 34. I have no explanation except 1 60-79 is deleted); little data blips happen from time to time.

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 71 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 38 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 13 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 1 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 3 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 3 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 129

Eastern Zone

• 7 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 9

Northern Zone

• 20 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 22

Western Zone

• 2 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 5 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 2 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 9

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,241 PCR tests yesterday. Additionally, 3,577 antigen tests were administered between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23 at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Sunday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories yesterday.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

