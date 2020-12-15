The $200-million-plus Queen’s Marque waterfront development is nearing completion. Apartments, stores, and an underground parking lot will have a phased-in opening. Major tenants such as the Stewart MacKelvey law firm and a hotel are expected to arrive by the end of 2021. So imagine my surprise earlier this month when an investigator with the province’s…
3 years after the fact, Armour Group is still blocking release of the Construction Management Plan for Queen's Marque
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]