3 new COVID deaths, 93 hospitalizations, 256 new cases reported in Nova Scotia on Jan. 31

Overview

Vaccination

Testing

Three more Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19. The deceased are:

• a man in his 70s who lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone

• a woman in her 70s who lived in the Western Zone

• a man in his 80s who lived in the Western Zone

In total, 146 Nova Scotians have died from COVID, 36 of whom have died since Dec. 3.

Nova Scotia is reporting 93 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms, 15 of whom are in ICU. Those 93 range in age from 1 to 100 years old, and the average age is 68.

Additionally, there are:

• 116 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 142 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The vaccination status of the 93 is as follows:

• 18 (19.4%) have had 3 doses

• 54 (58.1%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (1.1%) have had 1 dose only

• 20 (21.5%) are unvaccinated

Note that just 8.8% of the population is unvaccinated.

Additionally, the province announced 256 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

Noting the above caveat that the new cases are only those detected with a PCR test, this is the lowest single-day new case count since Dec. 15, when there were 178 new cases reported.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 98 Central

• 70 Eastern

• 35 Northern

• 53 Western

Based on PCR testing only, the Department of Health estimates that there are 3,913 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

Hospital outbreaks

There are two new hospital outbreaks, at:

• Hants Community Hospital in Windsor

• a new ward at Dartmouth General Hospital.

Fewer than five patients at each facility have tested positive.

Additionally, there are new cases at ongoing hospital outbreaks:

Victoria General — 4 new for a total of 10

Digby General Hospital — 2 new for a total of fewer than 10

Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville — 1 new for a total of fewer than 10

Halifax Infirmary — 1 new for a total of fewer than 5

Vaccination

Over the last three days (Fri, Sat, Sun), 13,322 doses of vaccine were administered:

• 531 first doses

• 1,441 second doses

• 11,350 third doses

In total, 2,107,431 doses have been administered:

• 875,365 first doses

• 802,455 second doses

• 429,611 third doses

By the end of the day yesterday, 91.2% of the entire population have received at least one dose of vaccine:

• 7.5% with 1 dose only

• 39.3% with 2 doses but not 3

• 44.4% with 3 doses

• 8.8% unvaccinated

Appointments for boosters are open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Testing

Yesterday, Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,721 PCR tests, with a positivity rate of 14.9%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Hubbards Lions Club, 2-6pm Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

New Germany Legion, 11am-3pm

Brooklyn Civic Centre, 11am-3pm Wednesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Windsor Legion, 11am-3pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

