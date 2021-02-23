3 new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Feb. 23

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Three new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Tuesday, Feb. 23).

Two cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — one is related to travel within Atlantic Canada, and the other is a close contact of a previously announced travel case.

The third case is in the Western Zone and is under investigation.

There are now 20 known active cases in the province, and one person remains in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 7 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/ East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 2 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,560 tests yesterday.

As of end of day yesterday, 27,966 doses of vaccine have been administered — 16,434 first doses and 11,532 second doses.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 2.3) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the potential exposure map:

