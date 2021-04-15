3 new cases of COVID-19 are announced by Nova Scotia on Thursday, April 15 — but none of them are actually in the province

Three new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Thursday, April 15) — but none of the three are actually in Nova Scotia. “Since they are Nova Scotia residents, they are included in the cumulative provincial data,” explains a provincial press release. “These cases have no known close contacts in Nova Scotia.”

Two of the cases are being assigned to Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, and the third to the Western Zone.

All three cases are men — two aged 40-59, and the third aged 60-79.

All three cases in involve the UK variant of the virus. Nova Scotia now has confirmed a total of 44 cases of the UK variant and 10 cases of the South African variant.

There are now 42 known active cases in the province. Three people are in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 16 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 7 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 6 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Two cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network, but they are in the Central Zone.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,154 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday: St Andrew’s Community Centre (Bayers Rd./3380 Barnstead Ln.), 10am-5pm

Friday: Halifax Convention Centre, 3pm-9pm

Sunday: St Andrew’s Church (Coburg St.) 1pm-5:30pm

Monday: St Andrew’s Church (Coburg St.) 10am-5:30pm

But you can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

Yesterday, 13,061 doses of vaccine were administered, a single-day record. So far, a total of 182,867 doses of vaccine have been administered.

People who are 65 or over can book a vaccine appointment here. And people 55-64 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 4.6) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

