3 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia today (Friday, March 19)

Three new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Friday, March 19). All three cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, and all are close contacts of previously announced cases.

Of the new cases, one is a woman or girl aged 19 or younger, one is a man aged 40-59, and the third is a woman aged 40-59.

There are 17 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 3 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 7 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,549 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following locations:

Friday: Dalhousie University Goldberg Building, noon-7:30pm

Friday: Glasgow Square Theatre, New Glasgow, 1-7:30pm

Friday: Dalhousie University Goldberg Building, noon-7:30pm

Saturday, Glasgow Square Theatre, New Glasgow, 9:30am-5pm

Saturday: Dalhousie University Goldberg Building, 11am-6pm

Sunday: Halifax Convention Centre, noon-5pm

Sunday: Liverpool Legion, noon-7pm

Monday: Liverpool Legion, 9:30m-4:30pm

Monday: Halifax Convention Centre, noon-6pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

As of end of day yesterday, 58,036 doses of vaccine have been administered — 37,986 first doses and 20,050 second doses.

People who are 80 or over can book a vaccine appointment here.

People who are 60 to 64 years old can book an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine here; those deciding to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be eligible to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 2.1) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!