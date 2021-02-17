3 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Feb. 17

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Three new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Wednesday, Feb. 17).

All three of the new cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone; one is related to travel to New Brunswick and the other two are still under investigation.

There are now 14 known active cases in the province. One person remains in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 6 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/ East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 922 tests yesterday.

As of end of day yesterday, 24,049 doses of vaccine have been administered; of those, 8,830 were second doses. Very roughly, about 1.6% of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 1.7) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

