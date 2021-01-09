3 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, Jan. 9

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Three new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Saturday, Jan. 9).

Two of the cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone; one is a close contacts of a previously reported case, and the other is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The third case is in the Eastern Zone and is a student at St. Francis Xavier University who travelled in from outside Atlantic Canada.

There are now 31 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,154 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

